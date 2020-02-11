Harley-Davidson Debuts New Eagle Eye Special Edition Paint Option

Only for the Road Glide Special

Harley-Davidson may be trying to reinvent itself, but the company isn’t leaving its current lineup to collect dust. The company has added a couple of new models recently, and now it has revealed a new Eagle Eye Special Edition Paint Option. This option is only available if installed at the company’s factory and is only available on the Road Glide Special.

This new paint job offers a different look than is available on the Road Glide Special currently. The new paint job offers a custom-like look with Harley-Davidson factory quality and backed by the factory’s limited warranty.

So, what’s it look like? As you can see above, Harley’s going all-in with the eagle motif. Something that calls back to a time when Harley could wrap itself in the American flag and bust through any issues. Those days are gone, but the Eagle image is still iconic and important for HD, being an American company. The bike features what Harley calls a “brilliant yellow base color with a glossy clear coat finish.” It’s certainly eye-catching.

That same color is seen pretty much everywhere on the bike. There’s no denying it’s a quality job, but I know few folks who’d be willing to pay an additional $1,495 for it. That puts the bike with this paint job at a whopping $29,249. I know Harley has plenty of fans of its big V-twin bikes, but the company is kind of in crisis right now, and I wonder if this is the kind of thing that’s going to move the needle in the right direction.