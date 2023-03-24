Harley-Davidson 120th Anniversary Festival is Headed for Budapest

Harley-Davidson is pulling out all the stops for their 120th anniversary festival – and they’ve just given us the location for the celebrations!

Starting June 22, the festival will take place in the home of the Hungarian national football team: Puskás Aréna Park. There, we’re told by Motorcycle Sports that the latest Harley-Davidson motorbikes and Livewire electrics will be “on display and available for test rides through the streets of Hungary’s capital for four days.”

Together with her partners, the iconic American motorcycle marque will also host a schedule packed with activities and entertainment, “starting with an unrivalled line-up of artists including Airbourne, Larkin Poe, Deep Purple legend Glenn Hughes and internationally renowned artists Wolfmother and The Darkness.”

As for the rest… let’s just say they didn’t skimp on the cheddar.

A view of the Harley Davison 120th Anniversary Festival to-do’s. Media sourced from Motorcycle Sports.

Expect updates on stunt shows, FMX, exhibits, several large entertainment zones with interactive entertainment (including an outdoor cinema and Adrenaline Park), over 200 traders, more than 80 kinds of food and drink… the list goes on.

If you’re not going to be in the European Union at the end of June, there’s always Harley’s homecoming, which will take place barely a month later in the US in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 13-16, 2023.

If you ARE in the area, pre-sale tickets are now open at www.hd120budapest.hu, from one-day options to the full, four-day package.

“To recognize the loyalty of H.O.G. members, a discount is applied to all general ticket types in this pre-sale period,” continues the release.

“The website also provides information on accommodation options, being advised to book soon as several hotels are already booked on the festival dates.”

Are you gunning for the Harley-Davidson 120th Anniversary Festival?