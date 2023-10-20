Great Video, Great Sound From A Honda Gold Wing

The GL1800 Gold Wing is undoubtedly one of Honda’s most popular motorcycles and the gold standard when it comes to touring. The engine is the same tried and tested 1833cc horizontally opposed six-cylinder unit that has powered the GL1800 range since 2018.

Power is delivered via Honda’s unique automatic DCT transmission system. This system boasts a revolutionary 7-speed gearbox that provides seamless and smooth gear shifting, complete with both an overdrive seventh gear for highway cruising, and a handy “walking mode” for tricky slow speed maneuvers.

Watch this raw onboard footage of a 2019 Honda Gold Wing GL1800 DCT cruising on the beautiful country roads of Croatia.