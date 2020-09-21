GoPro’s New Hero 9 Black Bestows 5k Video With a $450 Price Tag

Every generation of the GoPro cam series has been an enormous step in technology innovation in the camera world. I was a backer for the very first one that was ever released when I was maybe 12 or 13 years old, so I’ve had to bear witness to my $360~ investment get constantly outperformed for every new generation to come out over the last decade. If you don’t believe me, check out an overview we did in 2009 of the first GoPro and compare it to the specs we have on this new unit.

I think we’re finally hitting a point of diminishing returns when it comes to upgrading your tech though; meaning that if you haven’t already invested the money in an action sports camera, now is the time to do so. What’s 6k video to 4k video anyways? I’m only human and I don’t even own a display (I have 6 computer monitors in my house) that I can view 5k video on!

GoPro has finally hit 5k territory, which comes with a price tag under $500. The new Hero 9 Black shoots in 20 megapixels, with Hypersmooth 3.0 video stabilization and horizon leveling. The last 2 are very important to riders looking for camera options as we all know helmet mounts can be a little bumpy on videos without stabilization. Additionally having a high resolution will allow users to crop footage to a much smaller frame and still retain great quality video.

The company has a subscription system for unlimited cloud storage if that’s something you’re looking for, and it’s an easy way to save a quick $50 on your new GoPro. It’s a $50 annual subscription, but being a member drops the cost of the unit from $449.99 to $349.98. If that’s not your thing though, they will be available at most tech retailers at the base $449.99

I think it’s getting time to finally upgrade my personal GoPro, as these devices have gone from action-only cameras to finally being high enough quality to bring anywhere for any use – not just sports. Youtuber Scotty Laughland’s new video has more details and test footage for your viewing pleasure.