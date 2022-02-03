Giant Loop Ride: Tickets Almost Sold Out for 11th Ride in June

With ‘Fab February’ now upon us, registration for June’s Giant Loop 11th Annual Ride is almost full – and we’re told the fun will come with a few goodies for registrants who can still squeak in.

Based out of beautiful Crane Hot Springs, the Giant Loop Ride – held from June third to the fifth this year – will be part of an adventure motorcycle rally weekend set in the eye-gasmic scape of Eastern Oregon’s high desert, with a plethora of rides to attend, events to kill time – even the ability to sponsor a veteran to join for $20.

Besides sweet memories and killer muscle memory for the caboose, registrants also have the following included in the registration fee (according to GL, and subject to change):

* GPS tracks with many different riding options to suit a variety of bike types and rider skill levels.

On-site medical support by Adventure Medics.

Two nights of hot springs camping (dry camping included)

Two dinners, two breakfasts.

Microbrew beer and other adult beverages, plus coffee, water and soft drinks and snacks.

GL Ride t-shirt.

GL Ride Zigzag Handlebar Bag (we did a review on the previous variant of this puppy last fall).

Prizes, games, giveaways.

19+ vendors (more still confirming).

Multimedia presentations.

Demo rides provided by major manufacturer (possibly three different brands)

… ‘and much more.’

Should you wish to attend and have a non-rider wanting to come along, we’re told there’s a spot for everybody. Enjoy, knock your socks off, and hit the trails!

Be sure to register before payment is due on April 30th and if you change your mind, let them know before the end of next month (Marth 30th).

Stay tuned for updates, hit up GL’s official webpage for more details on the GL Ride, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*All media sourced from GL’s official webpage *