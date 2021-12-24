Georgia: Savannah Bikers Bring an Early Christmas To Local Children’s Hospital

The Wingmen of Savannah & Abate of Georgia District 11 have traded in their reindeer for a handful of Harleys and Indians as they bring a boatload of toys for the kids at the Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital.

“The reindeer…yes they’re getting ready for this weekend. I had to ride the Harley Davidson today,” says a cheeky Santa, according to a report from WTOC.

This isn’t the first rodeo when it comes to toy runs for the two clubs. With decades of experience contributing to the communities around them, the bikers are right where they want to be – and apparently, this particular toy run took very little planning.

“It was a plan that came together quick, about two weeks in the works, and we nailed it,” said organizer Kennith Roundy.

“It’s like care packages while you’re away from home while you’re deployed. That’s kind of how it started in my head,”

“Man, I just love it. There’s no place I’d rather be right now,” adds Bill Galloway of Abate of Georgia District 11.

“Just to get to be a part of this, man, it’s humbling.”

“I hope they smile, and I hope it takes away from the pressure of being in the hospital and being away from their family. I hope that at least for a little while it takes them to a happy spot,” Roundy finishes.

*All media sourced from the original article on WTOC*