Gear Grind: The KLIM Ai-1 Rally Airbag Vest 

What would you do if you had access to an award-winning motorcycle airbag company who wanted to create a new unit for the moto masses?

If you’re KLIM, you hit the ground running and punt out this pretty unit recently made available to riders worldwide.

Dubbed the KLIM Ai-1 Rally Airbag Vest, Motorcycle.com’s Blog tells us that the drive to create this particular piece was connected with a desire to “evolve motorcycle protection technology driven by artificial intelligence (AI).”

“Since May 2017, more than 50 million global miles have been analyzed in all conditions to continually evolve the AI crash detection algorithms powering the vest,” lauds the report.

The KLIM Ai-1 Rally Airbag Vest, created in collaboration with In&motion. Media sourced from KLIM.

“By listening to feedback, collecting data and analyzing results, KLIM and In&motion offer riders the best weatherproof garment experience on the market while taking safety beyond already premium abrasion and impact protection.”

As for the specs of the vest herself, she’s packed with goodies.

From the obligatory autonomous motorcycle airbag vest, to the D3O® protection (CE levels 1 & 2, new for the AI Airbag Vest range) for the back and chest pads, all the way to the ultra-cool In&box evolving crash detection algorithm (detect-protect-perfect) complete with an insurance independent ranking of 5 stars (SRA) – the vest has been bulit to withstand everything, including the unpredictable.

As for the In&motion system testing, we’re told that 2021 saw multiple big names trying the equipment out, including Dakar Rally professionals Toby Price, Matthias Walkner, Sam Sunderland, Laia Sanz and David Knight.

Thanks to this testing, the unit is also officially FIM Rally-Raid approved (the other big difference compared to the original Airbag Vest), adding an extra level of certification to what is already an impressive portfolio.

What do you think?

What do you think?

*All claims regarding crash detection, battery performance, protection performance, weight, safety rating and airbag inflation performance are made by In&motion. for more information see www.inemotion.com/en#inemotion.*

