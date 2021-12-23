Gear Grind: ELEVEIT Reveals Their 2022 Collection Including MUD MAXI Gear

For The Rough-And-Toughest

Motorcycle gear brand ELEVEIT has just debuted their new MUD MAXI Technical Apparel for their 2022 Collection – and the gear comes in a bunch of colors so you can play matchy-match with your bike of choice.

“The Veneto-based company ELEVEIT, manufacturer of technical clothing and footwear for the two-wheel world, presented the new 2022 collection at the last edition of the Milan Motorcycle Show, with many new features in all areas from Road and Urban to Offroad and Touring,” states the press release.

MUD MAXI Technical gear comes in three schemes – orange and black, fluorescent yellow and black, and red and gray, with each scheme featuring the signature “jacket and trousers outfit for enduro and maxi enduro lovers, but also for those who like to go on long trips with touring bikes.”

Features of the circa-Montebelluna MUD MAXI include the ‘slim and aggressive fit’, as well as air intakes on the chest, shoulders and back that require a simple zip to access.

For material, the ‘high tenacity stretch outer fabric’ and ‘highly breathable inner lining’ make for a great synced team – we’ve even got a unique spandex fabric for the shoulders and elbow area to make the full protection a tad more comfy.

We’ve also got removable sleeves (“ideal for those who practice ‘traditional’ enduro or for those who use maxi enduro”), as well as magnetised pockets for the chest area and further zip pockets at the rear.

The pants feature “high tenacity stretch fabric identical to that of the jacket,” with spandex fabric at the back and knee area to bring the comfort levels up.

For safety, ELEVEIT has added a “full-grain leather insert on the inside of the leg to protect your motorcycle from scratches and avoid abrasions to the trousers,”

And if you’re worried about breathability, ELEVEIT is all over it – thanks to “the air intakes on the sides of the trousers, an adjustable Velcro strap closure, zip and button.”

The 2022 Collection – including the MUD MAXI jacket/pant combo – will be available in the best motorbike shops as of this month.

