Garmin Has a New Zūmo XT Motorcycle Navigation Product

A New GPS for Riders

Garmin’s zūmo family of products just got a new addition. The company built this one with motorcyclists in mind, and no just any motorcyclists, specifically the ones that like to ride both on the road and off. The zūmo XT is what it’s called, and you might want to check it out.

The zūmo XT features a 5.5-inch screen. The screen is purposely super bright so that it can be seen in direct sunlight. The system is glove-friendly, too, and has a weather rating of IPX7. What does that mean? It can withstand “splashes, rain or snow, and showering,” according to RideApart. The unit is basically ready for any weather you’ll experience on the road, but Garmin draws the line at high-speed watersports or anything else that takes place in the water.

The unit features birdseye satellite imagery, preloaded on-road and off-road maps, the ability to save routes for future use, Garmin Adventurous Routing, also, you’ll receive spoken directions via your connected helmet of Bluetooth headset.

When paired to the Garmin Drive app on your phone, the system will get live traffic and weather updates and let you pair to an inReach satellite communicator if you want. Also, if you have an accident, the system will alert an emergency contact you designate. The zūmo XT costs $499.99.