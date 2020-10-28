Fuel Rally Marathon Jacket and Pants Arrive in Style

Safety and Style – Never Compromise

Fuel has a new full riding outfit – jacket and pants – for you riders seeking a healthy balance of style, comfort, and safety. Fuel is known for their retro aesthetic and surely doesn’t shy away from that with this new release.

The Fuel Rally Marathon jacket maintains it’s safety over style due to Kevlar panelling paired with Smoothways CE level 2 armour protection on your back, shoulders and elbows (all high impact areas) to provide a Class AA rating Euro safety certification.

The removable water liner keeps you dry and baffles any wind that may be entering the jacket. If you feel like water liners can be somewhat suffocating at times, have no fear, this jacket comes fully equipped with ventilation on the torso and sleeves in the event you need to cool down.

The pants are an optional add-on to the jacket and feature the same construction materials; kevlar panels and Smoothways CE level 2 armour give these pants the same Euro Class AA certification as the jacket so you can be protected head to toe (neck to ankle?).

From a style standpoint, I’d confidently say this jacket competes with the Alpinestars / El Solitario Mowat Drystar Jacket I did an overview of yesterday. The jacket will run you $370 and comes in sizes from small to XXL, and the pants come in at $230 with European sizes ranging from 30-40.