With cooler weather on the way, your riding gear needs to be able to keep you comfortable in a wider range of conditions. That’s what four-season jackets are for—and this week, RevZilla’s offering over 40% off on some of the best.

Take a look at our favorite marked-down four-season jackets below, or see RevZilla’s current list here.

Four-Season Motorcycle Jackets Over 40% Off

BILT Storm 2 Waterproof Jacket

Regular Price: $199.99, Sale Price: $119.99 (40% Off)

A fleece liner, waterproof membrane, and vents with high-quality zippers make this a jacket you can wear comfortably on pretty much any ride. 600D Oxford abrasion-resistant fabric makes the outer shell plenty protective, too—while CE level 1 elbow and shoulder armor give you built-in impact insurance. Also available in a hi-vis version.

Tour Master Transition 5 Jacket

Regular Price: $269.99, Sale Price: $160.99 (40% Off)

Pipeline venting with pinch vents let you waterproof this jacket just by shutting them and provide tons of airflow when you open them up—making this jacket a versatile companion any time of year. With reflectors for night-time visibility, CE-approved Armadillo armor in the elbows and shoulders, an included foam back pad, and 600D Carbolex polyester fabric throughout the body, this is a jacket you can always count on.

AETHER Expedition Jacket

Regular Price: $750.00, Sale Price: $450.00 (40% Off)

Get ready for adventure in this riding jacket so rugged it was field-tested in the rugged Canadian wilderness of backcountry British Columbia. Made from 3-layer Japanese field nylon that offers surprising abrasion-resistance, airflow, and waterproofing, this jacket also packs D30 EVO XT elbow, shoulder, back, and chest armor to keep you safe from bumps, bruises, and breaks. It even has a zipper to connect it with the brand’s Expedition Pants.

Women’s Four-Season Motorcycle Jackets Over 40% Off

Rukka Elastina Jacket

Regular Price: $649.00, Sale Price: $389.40 (40% Off)

Stretch Cordura 500 makes this jacket as comfortable and easy to fit as it is tough. With Gore-Tex for waterproofing and a 60g removable thermal liner, this jacket’s pretty much guaranteed to keep you warm as well—and it’s got plenty of vents you can open when you need to cool off. Did we mention how visible your neck’s going to be with that collar? Don’t worry, you can also get a version with a black one if it’s too much.

Firstgear Kilimanjaro Women’s Jacket

Regular Price: $419.95, Sale Price: $249.95 (% Off)

Built with an under-helmet hood, tons of vents, and many functional pockets, this is a jacket designed for heavy use. The PTFE laminate used in its construction offers awesome waterproofing without sacrificing breathability, and D30 armor comes in the shoulders, elbows, and back—making for one heckuva package.

