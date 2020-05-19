FortNine Does an In-Depth Look at Harley’s Slow Suicide

There’s Still Some Hope for HD

Harley-Davidson is struggling through a very tough time right now. I’ve written about it and so have countless others, but FortNine has done one of the better, in-depth looks at The Motor Company and its predicament. It recently posted a video to its YouTube channel that illustrates Harley’s current situation.

By looking back over the last several decades and looking at what HD is currently doing with its stock prices, the below video paints the picture of Harley’s struggles and future challenges well.

Harley is a victim of its own strategies and past successes, and it appears to be dying a slow death. It has a huge image problem and a move to new kinds of bikes and products seems to be a strategy that will simply take too long when it’s bleeding out. The new CEO of the company is shaking things up with a new corporate strategy, but that is fraught with its own challenges.

Whether you love or hate Harley, you have to admit the company is an important force in motorcycling worldwide and especially in North America. It’s my view that we should all be rooting for Harley to succeed, but it has a very tough road ahead of it, and as I’ve said before my confidence that Harley can do the right things has long since disappeared. I hope they can pull off a comeback.