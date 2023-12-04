For the Record: Zero Motorcycles is the First Electric Brand to Win the Maudes Trophy!

Zero Motorcycles has officially landed itself a trophy that no other electric bike brand has been able to get ahold of – until now – and all it took was 1100 miles (or 60 hours) in sub-zero temperatures.

The official press release from ACU tells us that seven riders swung a leg over a pair of Zero DSR/X adventure touring bikes and revved through more than 1000 miles in an effort to bust myths surrounding electric bikes and Britain’s public charging network.

Of the seven blokes, one “observed” while the other six rode in shifts during the observation period for the Auto Cycle Union’s Maudes Trophy. Here’s who had the honors:

Craig Carey-Clinch (National Motorcyclists Council – NMC – Executive Director)

Martin Fitz-Gibbons (Motorcycle journalist and Visordown contributor)

Andy Dalton (Former racer Curt Langan, Wheels Motorcycles)

Matthew Drew (J&M Electrobikes)

Macauley Perkins (The Bike Sanctuary)

Ben Grayson (The Bike Sanctuary)

The trip took the half-dozen of gents “from Land’s End across to Lowestoft and as far up as Edinburgh;” after that, a small blip to North Wales and a short maneuver across Liverpool and the team was awarded the prestigious Trophy title before the official start to the FIM Awards ceremony.

The verdict of the whole ordeal?

Apparently, this endurance test was more a test of man than machine; we’re told that the bikes performed brilliantly, even in sub-zero temps, though the lack of shelter for riders had the team less than comfy.

Bottom line, NMC’s Craig Carey-Clinch agrees that the local governing authorities need to get more done if the switch to electric power is to be seamless (translation: It’s not there yet).

I started the challenge with an open mind about the capability of electric motorcycles on long-distance journeys, but the DSR/Xs performed very well considering the extreme cold.” “It’s not that charging facilities are rare – the opposite in fact – but that many have no facilities or shelter for riders waiting off their bikes.” “This is a matter the NMC will look into further.” – Craig Carey-Clinch, Executive Director, National Motorcyclists Council ( Visordown )

Naturally, Zero is pleased that their machines performed above and beyond for their riders. Here’s a statement from Zero Motorcycles’ UK County Manager:



Our dealers now have first-hand experience, riding in conditions no Zero owner is likely to ever find themselves in, and we have been able to prove our product in these most challenging conditions.” “It feels fitting to be the first EV company to win this trophy, and 100 years after it was first awarded. Electric motorcycles are no longer the future but a viable proposition for many riders today.” – Dale Robinson, UK Country Manager, Zero Motorcycles ( Visordown )

What do you think of Zero Motorcycles being the first electric motorcycle brand to win the Maudes Trophy?

*Media provided by ACU, as well as Zero Motorcycles*