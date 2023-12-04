For the Record: Zero Motorcycles is the First Electric Brand to Win the Maudes Trophy!

Zero Motorcycles has officially landed itself a trophy that no other electric bike brand has been able to get ahold of – until now – and all it took was 1100 miles (or 60 hours) in sub-zero temperatures.
The official press release from ACU tells us that seven riders swung a leg over a pair of Zero DSR/X adventure touring bikes and revved through more than 1000 miles in an effort to bust myths surrounding electric bikes and Britain’s public charging network.
Of the seven blokes, one “observed” while the other six rode in shifts during the observation period for the Auto Cycle Union’s Maudes Trophy. Here’s who had the honors:
- Craig Carey-Clinch (National Motorcyclists Council – NMC – Executive Director)
- Martin Fitz-Gibbons (Motorcycle journalist and Visordown contributor)
- Andy Dalton (Former racer Curt Langan, Wheels Motorcycles)
- Matthew Drew (J&M Electrobikes)
- Macauley Perkins (The Bike Sanctuary)
- Ben Grayson (The Bike Sanctuary)
The trip took the half-dozen of gents “from Land’s End across to Lowestoft and as far up as Edinburgh;” after that, a small blip to North Wales and a short maneuver across Liverpool and the team was awarded the prestigious Trophy title before the official start to the FIM Awards ceremony.
The verdict of the whole ordeal?
Apparently, this endurance test was more a test of man than machine; we’re told that the bikes performed brilliantly, even in sub-zero temps, though the lack of shelter for riders had the team less than comfy.
Bottom line, NMC’s Craig Carey-Clinch agrees that the local governing authorities need to get more done if the switch to electric power is to be seamless (translation: It’s not there yet).
– Craig Carey-Clinch, Executive Director, National Motorcyclists Council (Visordown)
Naturally, Zero is pleased that their machines performed above and beyond for their riders. Here’s a statement from Zero Motorcycles’ UK County Manager:
– Dale Robinson, UK Country Manager, Zero Motorcycles (Visordown)
What do you think of Zero Motorcycles being the first electric motorcycle brand to win the Maudes Trophy?