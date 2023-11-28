FOR SALE: 2002 Ducati MH900e

An as-new example of Ducati’s limited-edition hand-built retro sport bike, created by Pierre Terblanche as a tribute to Mike Hailwood’s 1978 Isle of Man TT-winning machine, is currently available for purchase on Bring A Trailer.

The MH900e, featuring a blend of styling from the Multistrada and 900SS, utilizes the fuel-injected desmo v-twin engine from the M900 Monster in a distinctive trellis frame with a matching single-sided swinging arm. The concept was highly regarded by its intended market, leading to the entire production run being sold out within hours and establishing it as an instantly collectible classic.

Given the MH900e’s revered ‘work of art’ status, it’s unlikely that many have hit the road, as most of them are often only used for display just like this example, which is currently offered for sale with zero miles since new. It is reported that this Ducati MH900e was reportedly displayed in an Atlantic City, New Jersey, car dealership during its first ownership.

This particular bike is the 1476th unit out of the 2000 produced, finished in red with silver graphics atop a color-coordinated tubular trellis frame. Powered by a 904cc desmodromic L-twin engine delivering 75 horsepower and 56 lb-ft of torque, coupled with a six-speed transmission, it boasts features such as five-spoke 17″ Marchesini wheels, clip-on handlebars, Marelli electronic fuel injection, triple disc brakes, a Marzocchi adjustable fork, a Sachs piggyback monoshock, side mirrors, a front fairing, a steering damper, a two-into-two exhaust system, and a black vinyl solo seat.

Source: Bring A Trailer