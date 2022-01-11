Florida: Sidecar Racing at Daytona’s MotoFest This Weekend

MotoFest hasn’t taken place at the Daytona International Speedway since 2015 – so it seems only fitting that 2022’s Daytona MotoFest be inundated with a treat – and what better treat than two racers and a buggy skidding around the twisties, chasing a shiny medal?

This is the first time that Daytona has seen sidecar races since their first motorcycle race back in 1961, and The Daytona Beach News Journal tells us that “The American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association’s (AHRMA) Classic MotoFest will kick off the 2022 motorcycle racing season Friday through Sunday.”

Included in the mix of events will be “a full slate of road-racing,” including Off-Road MX and Dirt Track, with all events having access to Daytona’s road course, tri-oval layout and “the…nearby ‘hay field’.”

“For all three days the Speedway’s infield will be open for camping,” explains the journal.

“The infield events will also feature a Swap Meet and Bike Show, which will include local and national vintage motorcycle clubs.”

“Three-day general admission tickets are $60 and include access to the pits and paddock.”

Let us know if you can make it – gauging from Patricia Fernandez’s experience hopping in for a race or two, it’s a helluva ride and nearly as fun to watch.

Stay tuned for more articles as they come to us down the pipeline, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*Title media sourced from The Sheboygan Press*