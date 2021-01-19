Fire Destroys Austrian Motorcycle Museum Along with All Contents

Yesterday a massive blaze was seen from miles away, coming from Austria’s TOP Mountain Motorcycle Museum. The fire has destroyed the entire building along with around 230 irreplaceable motorcycles.

Fire crews were able to prevent loss to the surrounding buildings but the museum and its rare contents are completely destroyed.

At this time, the cause of the blaze is unknown, but local reports do say no one was physically harmed in the fire.

Located on the alpine road at the base of Timmelsjoch in Austria. The TOP Mountain Motorcycle Museum is located at an altitude of 2175 meters, making it the highest motorcycle museum in all of Europe.

Prior to the blaze, the museum proudly displayed some of the most sought-after motorcycles and memorabilia in the world.

The Schieber brothers, Alban and Attila found TOP Mountain Motorcycle Museum in 2016 to display their collection that had pieced together over the course of their lifetimes.

