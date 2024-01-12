Fast Filings: Honda Submits New “Nose Hoops” Winglet Idea

Honda has applied for a patent on new aerodynamic bodywork

New “nose hoop” winglets are said to increase downforce and reduce drag

Blueprints show the winglets on a CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, though the aero components could also work on other sport bike models

Honda could be prepping some new aero perks for their CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP.

We tend to see a lot of patent applications running through this platform, Big Red’s contributions notwithstanding.

There was the time that Honda filed for a Single-Shell (Monocoque) Superbike, and then there was the telescopic side stand, a few images showing electric CBR/electric Fireblade ideas, and that one single-cylinder bike (complete with drum brakes).

Suffice it to say that Honda’s got a lot of fun stuff in the lab – some of which they’ve used, others….not so much.

A view of Honda’s 2024 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP. Media provided by Honda Motor Europe (via Roadracing World).

Honda’s cinched into new patent rules

Despite the diversity of the above, patents these days have nowhere near the freedom that they used to be. Up until recently, a company could file for a patent that wouldn’t be put in force until years later.

Now, if a patent is filed, we’re told the company needs to make good on that patent within a certain length of time in order for it to be approved; in other words, companies need to use the patents they file, so we’re more likely to see Honda’s future patents on the road than ever before.

That includes this newest filing from Honda, found by CycleWorld’s Ben Purvis.

A close-up view of Honda’s cowling aero idea. Media provided by Cycleworld’s findings (Ben Purvis).

More on Honda’s “hoop winglets”

In the accompanying imagery, Honda’s filed for an aerodynamic package that could very well kit out their Fireblade with a set of new, hhop-style visuals – pertinent, considering the updates for the MY2024 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP included a perk-up in power, weight savings, electronics, the swingarm…. basically everything else.

According to Purvis, the hoop-style winglets shown at the nose of the patent’s bike will replace the bigger winglets; in allowing the front fairing to aid in efficient aerodynamics, Honda can then chuck the side-mounted hardware that was beginning to cause problems with drag, keep the smaller nose hoops, and still harken to the MotoGP track.

Win, win, win.

(That last one is particularly important, by the way, seeing as anybody wanting a bike with that many R’s in the model name will also be willing to pay extra for a piece of the Grand Prix track on their bike.)

A frontal view of Honda’s cowling aero idea. Media provided by Cycleworld’s findings (Ben Purvis).

What does Honda’s patent have to say about their aero design?

Curious to hear why Honda chose this particular design in place of their usual larger, side-mounted units?

Here’s an official excerpt from Honda’s patent filing explaining why they are considering this winglet style:

… when inverted wings are provided at both ends of the front cowl, the downforce becomes large. However, the aerodynamic drag also becomes large… in the present invention, the downforce can be increased by the first front cowl portion having an inverted wing shape.” “In addition, because wings are unnecessary, aerodynamic drag can be reduced.”

“Thus, the motion performance (maximum speed and acceleration performance)…improves and as a result, the fuel consumption performance can improve.” – Honda ( Ben Purvis, CycleWorld )

What do you think of Honda’s new winglet idea?