Fantic to Acquire Motori Minarelli From Yamaha

A Deal’s A Deal

After a long deal-making process with many lawyers and onlookers involved, Yamaha and Fantic are now in the final stages of transferring ownership of Motori Minarelli as Fantic’s presence in the ever-growing EV and small-displacement market increases.

Motori Minarelli has been around for 70 years producing small-displacement motorcycle engines as well as moped blocks. They have a long history of working with Fantic through their shared engine development; working off of each other’s backs since the ’70s. They have continued their healthy relationship ever since, and in 2002 Yamaha Motor Europe scooped up the Italian motor manufacturer.

Currently, Fantic Motors is finalizing its deal with Yamaha to fully acquire the Italian engine manufacturer so they have more accessibility within the sub-brand to R&D new engines as well as utilize pre-existing blocks in their upcoming models.

With both Fantic and Motori Minarelli being Italian based companies, it makes sense that they would pick each other as perfect matches for such a relationship. Logistically, it just makes sense, and beyond that, it will strengthen their local areas with more work and job opportunities.

Mariano Roman, CEO of Fantic said: “The strengthening of the partnership with Yamaha Motor Europe and the acquisition of Motori Minarelli represent for Fantic Motor an important step to further reinforce our position as a technological leader in the production of motorcycles, e-bikes and e-mobility products in Italy”

“We will work together to further increase Motori Minarelli’s know how on engines and e-powertrain, widen the production range, to offer to Motori Minarelli’s customers competitive, cutting edge technology powertrains, while safeguarding the current employment levels”, he continued.

Hopefully, this is the added fire-power Fantic is looking for to grow their small Italian company into a global household name.