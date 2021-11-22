Family Lamborghini Resurrects ISO Motorcycle Brand For 2021 EICMA

Hold on to your cold brews because this is a neat bit of gossip.

Apparently, a third-gen member of the Lamborghini family (Ferruccio Lamborghini) has re-launched a historic motorcycle brand just in time for tomorrow’s EICMA.

The report from EINPresswire tells us that Lamborghini jr. has been racing at a Moto2-level of competency for years now, with his passion for restoring the est. 1938 griffin logo (in partnership with Giken Mobility and the Kinetic Group, who provide the brand’s high-tech hearts) founded in ‘innovation, research, sustainability, and Italian heritage.’

“To accomplish this mission, brand owner Ferruccio Lamborghini has brought together complementary know-how to establish a new trend in electric vehicles with international partners Giken Mobility, a Singapore-based subsidiary of integrated contract manufacturer Giken Sakata, and Kinetic Green, a member of India’s well-known Kinetic Group, owned by the Firodia family,” comments the report.

Ferruccio himself is also stoked in anticipation of tomorrow’s festivities at EICMA:

“I’m really enthusiastic about taking on the challenges of such a rapidly growing, cutting-edge line of business. This project perfectly combines my desire and intention to build something new out of the history of a great Italian company.”

“Ever since my family purchased the Iso brand, I have been looking for strong partners, leaders in their industry, with whom to achieve the highest standards in quality, performance, and design.”

“I planned to kick-off the project in Italy, and specifically, at this special edition of EICMA, to underline the brand’s Italian tradition because this is where Iso has its roots, and this is where we will start.”

The project in question – a series of electric vehicles sporting motorbikes and golf carts alike – will include the Iso Uno-X Electric motorcycle, featuring “cutting-edge design inspired by racing technology,” as well as a barebone chassis architecture, a low center of gravity, a direct belt transmission (protecting the central motor from vibration on any topography), and a liquid cooling system running the potential for a range of 130 km per charge, with a maximum speed of 115 km/hour.

The neat part, though, is in the electronics.

The Giken Mobility’s smart ecosystem allows riders to download an app, where they can “control the motorcycle, check on its status in real-time, plan trips, calculate travel distances and view trip histories.”

“At the same time, the app enables real-time data collection for research and development purposes, so that engineers can work continuously on improving the bike’s design and function.”

Let us know what you think of this beastie if you’d ever be down to ride a Lamborghini bike…and be sure also to check out other machines to be featured at EICMA.

Drop a comment below, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.