Falling Feet First: The Adidas ZX22 Kawasaki

Kawi’s made good on their relationship with Adidas by bringing yet another key unit to their footwear collection.

Meet the ZX22: Adidas and Kawasaki’s newest silver trainer on the block, with pops o’ lime green, a neat straight mudguard, and a lean toward the conceptual vehicles of the future.

Kawasaki’s ZX22, created in partnership with Adidas. Media sourced from Kawasaki’s website.

According to Kawi’s press release, these neat sneaks are an homage to a legacy that started back in 1984, when the (other) Bavarians came out with their very first ZX offering.

2022’s ADIDAS ZX22 KAWASAKI sneakers may cost a tad more than 1984’s iconic ZX 510s (an underrated sneaker of the time), but the legacy is no less poignant – in fact, we think the ‘Ninja’ marker at the side profile adds to the aesthetic.

Kawasaki’s ZX22, created in partnership with Adidas. Media sourced from Adidas’s website.

Expect these beauties to go for an MSRP of $200 USD, with availability coming in a stunning sizing range of 3.5-14 (depending on availability, of course).

*HEADS UP: WBW endorses ATTGAT – All The Gear, All The Time. Ergo, we can’t recommend un-armored footwear for riding…but we’ll accompany you in garbing the old toes with fashion-forward footwear.*

Kawasaki’s ZX22, created in partnership with Adidas. Media sourced from Adidas’s website.

Are the ZX22’s your idea of fresh footwear?

Let us know in the comments below; Be sure to also stay up-to-date on the best of the latest by subscribing to our newsletter, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.