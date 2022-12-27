Falling Feet First: The Adidas ZX22 Kawasaki

Kawi’s made good on their relationship with Adidas by bringing yet another key unit to their footwear collection.
Meet the ZX22: Adidas and Kawasaki’s newest silver trainer on the block, with pops o’ lime green, a neat straight mudguard, and a lean toward the conceptual vehicles of the future.
According to Kawi’s press release, these neat sneaks are an homage to a legacy that started back in 1984, when the (other) Bavarians came out with their very first ZX offering.
2022’s ADIDAS ZX22 KAWASAKI sneakers may cost a tad more than 1984’s iconic ZX 510s (an underrated sneaker of the time), but the legacy is no less poignant – in fact, we think the ‘Ninja’ marker at the side profile adds to the aesthetic.
Expect these beauties to go for an MSRP of $200 USD, with availability coming in a stunning sizing range of 3.5-14 (depending on availability, of course).
*HEADS UP: WBW endorses ATTGAT – All The Gear, All The Time. Ergo, we can’t recommend un-armored footwear for riding…but we’ll accompany you in garbing the old toes with fashion-forward footwear.*
Are the ZX22’s your idea of fresh footwear?
