Electric Everything: Zero Offers Up to $4,250 on Some 2022 Models

Electric motorcycles may be slotted as the new black for our future two-wheeled industry, but the spike in charging rates haven’t been popular at all… and neither has the lack of federal electric vehicle tax incentives for US bikes.

Zero agrees; in fact, Zero Motorcycles has even gone so far as to offer incentives to the eco-conscious rider as a gesture of thanks for choosing zero-emission scoots.

A back view of Zero’s 2022 SR. Media sourced from Indian Motorcycle of Monmouth.

According to the recent press release from Zero Motorcycles on BusinessWire, the program to get hooked into is called the “Go Electric Incentive” a limited-time offer that provides up to $4,250 USD of a 2022 showroom model.

“Despite the current absence of federal tax incentives, Zero is making it easier than ever to switch to electric with an instant incentive on our latest showroom models,” enthuses Bill Stone, Zero Motorcycles National Sales Director.

“Zero is dedicated to encouraging more EV adoption, and our program offers another opportunity to join the movement at a great price.”

On top of the chart breakdown courtesy of Janaki Jitchotvisut on RideApart, here’s a quick look at Zero’s additional Dealer Demo Cash Promotion (for 2022 demo bikes, slotted with an expiry date of March 31st of this year):

Zero “Go Electric” Incentive

Bike Incentive 2022 Zero SR/S $3,000 2022 Zero SR/F $3,000 2022 Zero SR $2,000 2022 Zero DSR $2,000 2022 Zero S and DS $1,250 2022 Zero FXE $1,250 2022 Zero FX 7.2 kilowatt $1,250

Zero Dealer Demo Cash Promotion

Bike Promotion 2022 Zero SR/S $1,250 2022 Zero SR/F $1,250 2022 Zero SR $1,000 2022 Zero DSR $1,000 2022 Zero S and DS $750 2022 Zero FXE $750 2022 Zero FX 7.2 kW $750

Zero’s new 2022 FXE. Media sourced from CycleWorld.

Is Zero's discount season enough to get you on a zero-emission bike for 2023? Let us know in the comments below, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.