Electric Everything: Turn Your BMW Electric With an EV Conversion Kit 

With iconic brands like Harley-Davidson’s Livewire, Energica, Kawasaki, Royal Enfield and Triumph all gunning for an electric future (each with their own representation of a ground-up bike), we’re seeing more zero-emission variables on the road than ever before.

We’re also seeing a bit of push-back on the budget-minded benefits of a zero-emission scoot, specifically the novel feel of stuff like continuous transmission. Y’all sure love your gear-shifting pieces of pretty – but what if you didn’t have to choose?

A BMW R80 donor bike installed with the LM Creations EV Drivetrain. Media sourced from The Pack.

You heard right; a company called LM Creations has just made an EV drivetrain that uses a gas bike’s existing gearbox.

She’s bolted on to a BMW R80 donor bike, and rest assured – the torque is off the charts.

A BMW R80 donor bike installed with the LM Creations EV Drivetrain. Media sourced from The Pack.

So how does this contraption work?

According to The Pack, the drivetrain somehow replaces the existing crankcase while still maintaining the gearbox (and motorcycle engine characteristics).

Luc Muis, the mastermind behind this particular build, even tells us that there are several other engines suitable for this kind of conversion; units from the likes of BMW, Moto Guzzi, vintage Triumphs, Harley Davidsons, URAL and ‘a bunch of English brands.’

A BMW R80 donor bike installed with the LM Creations EV Drivetrain. Media sourced from The Pack.

“The experience of riding a custom or vintage motorcycle is more than half the fun, an engine shaking, revving, accelerating and turning heads as you’re strolling around…so we wanted to uphold that excitement while riding an EV motorcycle: shifting, revving, torque and definitely turning heads with some incredible noise!,” enthuses Muis.

“Imagine the whine of a supercharger combined with a JET turbine and incredible torque!”

A BMW R80 donor bike installed with the LM Creations EV Drivetrain. Media sourced from The Pack.

And torquey she sure be; with the gears preserved, a rider with this EV conversion kit can take off in any gear, playing around with the torque levels and enjoying the difference of handling with each gear.

Small gear, big yoink.

“We had never done power wheelies with a BMW R type before,” adds Muis.

“…well, now we did!”

A BMW R80 donor bike installed with the LM Creations EV Drivetrain. Media sourced from The Pack.

LM Creations will install this kit to your bike for an additional price of € 1450,- (cover paint and gearbox rebuild not included).

Be sure to support the team over at LM Creations by hitting up their website; check back or subscribe for other related news, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.