Electric Everything: The First of Maeving’s RM1s Land in Happy Hands

Back in March of this year, we covered electric startup brand Maeving, who had not only succeeded in selling out all 100 of their new zero-emission units, but had garnered a further 1,500 registrations of interest.

Now, it’s August – and the first 100 units (ish) that sold out have finally made it into the eager hands of customers countrywide.

Maeving’s electric RM1, which has just handed over the first 100 units to customers. Media sourced from MCN.

“We are overjoyed,” says Maeving Co-founder, Will Stirrup in a report from MCN.

“It was a pretty special moment seeing someone enjoying what we’ve built, roughly four years after starting the journey.”

The Maeving RM1 is a pretty British electric motorbike that is one of the few zero-emission motorcycles to show off a removable battery (and that you can charge from any plug socket to boot).

Maeving’s electric RM1, which has just handed over the first 100 units to customers. Media sourced from The Coolector.

With a claimed top speed of 45mph, a range of 80 miles (with the two 57.4V removable batteries installed), and a £4995 pricetag, clients have been excited at the aesthetic-to-specs ratio – and, in general, the expediency of the Coventry-based company, given that Maeving only launched their website publicly at the beginning of November 2021.

With so many machines out in the country proper and more coming down the pipeline, we look forward to seeing how these bikes perform for their new owners.

Be sure to stay tuned via our website/newsletter, drop a comment below