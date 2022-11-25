Electric Everything: Royal Enfield’s Electric Prototype Leaked to the Public

Remember back in August when Royal Enfield confirmed that they’d be down for an electric model?

If we recall, the key factor that stood out most was when Eicher’s Managing Director commented the following:

“A ground-up electric Royal Enfield will launch when battery tech improves and costs climb down.”

Well, a leak has just squirted out into our industry from AutoCarIndia showing a partial view of a Royal Enfield zero-emission concept – shoulder, fork and gas tank.

Here’s a view of their post on Twitter.

Royal Enfield’s new electric motorcycle concept, leaked by AutoCarIndia. Media sourced from Twitter.

Are battery prices better?

…not since we’ve last checked, but then again we’ve been told this bike won’t be hitting the market until around 2025.

According to RideApart, this bike has officially hit the ‘Quality Function Development concept phase,’ one that renders the build capable of basic working order.

What’s particularly new is that braced fork.

My eyes didn’t have a clue at what I was looking at initially; with a split-beam exo-brace travelling down to (what appears to be) the wheel axle and shorter suspension stanchions attached at the ‘Y’ of the brace, it looked like Royal Enfield had created an aesthetic girder fork with moot shock-absorbing properties.

Then I saw the smaller elbow hinge at the top of the bike’s steering tube.

A closer view of the suspension duties on Royal Enfield’s new electric motorcycle concept, leaked by AutoCarIndia. Media sourced from Twitter.

As the bike hits a bump, the forks are engaged, and compress, pushing the brace up for that same top elbow hinge to catch the excess lift.

Very interesting, and a design I don’t see often in today’s production models.

The rest of the bike’s accoutrements are more or less typica of Royal Enfield; a glossy black ‘tank’ piece covers what could be an airbox, battery or electric component chaos, while the single round headlight, black alloy front wheel and Avon tyres add class and style.

Royal Enfield’s logo. Media sourced from PeakPX.

We’ll definitely be keeping our eyes open for this beauty when Royal Enfield decides to get loose more details – until then, stay tuned, drop a comment below, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.