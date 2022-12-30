Electric Everything: Royal Enfield’s Eicher Invests €50 million in EVs

Previously on WBW, we covered the fact that Royal Enfield’s parent company wasn’t down for electric models anytime soon, with Eicher Motors Ltd.’s MD, Siddhartha Lal, stating that “a ground-up electric Royal Enfield [would] launch when battery tech improves and costs climb down.”

Now, despite all that hoity-toity, the very same Eicher Motors Ltd., has just announced a 10.35% strategic investment in Stark Future SL – and by ‘strategic,’ we mean a cool €50,000,000.

Stark ought to be tickled pink at that.

The Stark Future VARG. Media sourced from Racer X.

According to RRW, the gob of funds will apparently buy an Eicher member a cushy chair at Stark’s board, promising more than a few changes around Tony’s office – more importantly, the move will allow both Eicher and Stark to “explore further opportunities to collaborate in the space of electric mobility.”

Safe to say that Lal couldn’t be happier about the move, now that all’s said and done.

“We love the vision, passion, and focus of the amazing team at Stark Future,” celebrates Lal.

“Leisure motorcycles do not easily lend themselves to EV technology at this stage, due to challenges like the battery range, packaging, weight, and cost.”

“We believe that Stark Future has the highest potential for real breakout growth in the EV leisure space with [the Stark VARG], and the potential to use this strong base to extend into other contiguous segments and beyond.”

Roya Enfield has always held on to their classic aesthetic. Media sourced from Ultimate Motorcycling.

Stark Future’s Founder and CEO, Anton Wass, is of a similar mind:

“We aimed to challenge and inspire the motorcycle industry with the creation of the Stark VARG and by bringing our electric technology from the drawing board to reality. To now partner with one of the very first motorcycle brands in history and be part of their journey towards sustainability is a huge inspiration for us at Stark.”

“It has been a short, intense, and incredible journey for us so far, but our link with Royal Enfield (and what lies in store in the coming years) are brilliant signs for the future.”

The Stark Future VARG. Media sourced from Ultimate Motorcycling.

We’re excited to see what happens next; RE’s chapters are certainly flipping pages faster than we thought they would, so keep a close eye out on the best of the latest by subscribing to our newsletter.

Be sure to also smack that button at the top of the page for WBW’s signature ad-free reading experience, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.