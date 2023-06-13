Electric Everything: Beta USA’s Got a New Kind of Bike in the Building

While the Big Four swivel from electric energy to hydrogen, some bike manufacturers are still hung up on using the sparky stuff for energy output – and Beta USA’s new bike is the newest addition to our industry’s zero-emission fleet.

According to Beta USA’s press release, the new bike is a result of a collaboration with Apollo Moto. Christened “the Explorer,” the scoot promises the following perks:

30% smaller build than a “normal off-road motorcycle”

Three Modes: Casual, Medium, and a 10-second “Rocket” Mode

50-100 miles of range with Casual Mode

30-60 miles @ twice the yank with Medium Mode

Reverse gear for added convenience

Adjustable (foldable) footpegs, with six different positions to choose from

Fully adjustable front and rear suspension

The ability to charge the 74-volt Battery on or off the bike, with removal taking about a minute

A two-year warranty on the Explorer motor

Beta USA’s Explorer – an electric off-roading motorcycle, and the company’s first electric offering for topography beyond the asphalt. Media sourced from Beta USA.

Sure, she’s smaller than what we’re used to seeing – indeed, even we admit that the Explorer could use a revamp in battery endurance/overall range and performance – but ultimately, it’s obvious Beta USA put some careful thought into this bike build… especially when we consider the Explorer’s price point.

Beta USA’s Explorer – an electric off-roading motorcycle, and the company’s first electric offering for topography beyond the asphalt. Media sourced from Beta USA.

Placing the Explorer against other competitors in the electric, off-roading American market, $4,890 gets you a portion of a $5000 Volcon Grunt / $6500 Kollter ES1 XPro, around half of CAKE’s KALK, and a mere nick of Zero’s brilliant DSR/X, which is locked in at an MSRP of $24,495 USD.

Beta USA’s Explorer – an electric off-roading motorcycle, and the company’s first electric offering for topography beyond the asphalt. Media sourced from Beta USA.

In short, no other electric off-roading bike gets you near Beta USA’s pricepoint – and maybe that’s why Beta USA’s made this new zero-emission scoot.

What do you think of Beta USA’s Explorer?