Electric Everything: Aprilia’s Gone Electric

Along with Aprilia’s new uber-sporty offering (debuted as the RS 660 Extrema), the Italian marque has also decided to dabble in zero-emission stuff.

The results?

Take a look for yourself.

Meet the ELECTRICa Project; April’s first contribution to the electric industry. Media sourced from SUPERMOTO8.

Debuted at this year’s iteration of EICMA and touted as the ideal machine to get new and younger riders on board, the ELECTRICa project is a strong step into the world of sparky stuff.

All giggles aside, this isn’t the first rodeo in electric machines for Piaggio, Aprilia’s parent company; models such as the MP3 Hybrid have been around since 2009, and that’s not even giving air time to the fact that Piaggio’s been involved in electrification since the 1975’s.

According to Roadracing World, Aprilia’s ELECTRICa Project is a small, lightweight build showing the brand’s typical triple-headlamp look, matched by a slow seat height, handlebar brake levers (a nod to the scooter converts and a common choice for low-cc electric builds), and an electric motor hooked up to a chain final drive.

“The keyless system, the LCD instrumentation, and phonic wheels in the rims introduce the theme of technology aimed at practicality, as well as active electronic aids for a safe riding experience, an area where Aprilia has been a pioneer and is still at the top among manufacturers on a global level,” contributes Roadracing World.

Given the exploding demand for urban scoots with environmentally-conscious zooms, we’re thinking this addition to the market will pay off decently for the Italian brand.

What do you think?

stay safe on the twisties.