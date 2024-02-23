Electric Everything: A Look into BMW’s Future

BMW wants to sell 100,000 e-bikes by 2030, but they’re not banking on any of those machines being bigger machines.
In a recent interview with MCN’s Dan Sutherland, BMW’s Head of Product Management explains why BW isn’t in a rush to make an electric motorcycle:
– Christian Pingitzer, Product Management Head, BMW (MCN)
Why is now not a good time for a bigger electric motorcycle from BMW?
Despite the present being a bad time for bigger zero-emission builds, Pingitzer still has a list of what would be needed to create the ultimate EV machine.
Spoiler: It involves “a magic battery” with the following traits:
- No weight
- An acceptable price
- An acceptable range
The drive for future lineups
Slight sarcasm aside, the main drive toward the future lies in the laps of our younger generation, who are currently the main masses interested in BMW’s CE 04 and the newer, fresher CE 02:
– Christian Pingitzer, Product Management Head, BMW (MCN)
Will BMW ever tackle a larger-displacement electric bike for our markets?
The potential is there; apparently, BMW’s got some pretty good concepts going, though the company won’t likely be able to capitalize on the sketches for a handful of years yet:
– Christian Pingitzer, Product Management Head, BMW (MCN)
What do you think of BMW’s ideas for the future?