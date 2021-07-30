Dunlop Tires Sponsors the 2021 Annual Suffragists Centennial Motorcycle Ride

Women’s Motorcycle Tours have welcomed Dunlop Tires as the main sponsor for their 2021 Annual Suffragists Centennial Motorcycle Ride – and it promises to be a fun event.

Hundreds of female motorcycle riders will be present at the Suffragists Centennial Motorcycle Ride – a ride originally installed to support women’s right to vote.

The ride will take place August 20-21, in one of 13 cities across the U.S.A.

“Dunlop makes great tires, and they are incredibly supportive of women’s events and empowering women riders,” says event producer and founder of Women’s Motorcycle Tours, Alisa Clickenger.

“I’ve been using their tires for a long time, and one thing you always want is to be able to rely on: great tires. I am thrilled they are working with us on the Suffragists Centennial Motorcycle Ride and at the Women’s Motorcycle Festival & Conference.”

Founded in 1890, the Irish tire manufacturing brand has been known for its innovation and durability of tires. Currently, they are the only motorcycle tire company that carries out the complete birth of a tire within the borders of North America – that includes designs, development, tests, and manufacture.

What has Dunlop got to say about the sponsorship?

Dunlop’s Northwest Regional Sales Manager Misty Johnson says, “We are happy to support the Suffragist Centennial Motorcycle Ride.”

“I can’t wait to be a part of the sendoff event in Portland, OR, and watch these amazing women start their cross-country journey!”

I’m stoked to see what you gals get up to next month, and stay tuned for updates here at WebBikeWorld!