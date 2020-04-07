Women’s Motorcycle Tours Turns Online for Women’s Motorcycle Conference

In Response to COVID-19

The Women’s Motorcycle Tours (WMT) announced recently that the Women’s Motorcycle Conference will be held online due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The virtual conference is for all women who ride or are interested in the motorcycle riding lifestyle. The inaugural event is scheduled for April 17 and 18.

The virtual conference will provide riding school directories, a list of mentorship opportunities, DIY projects, female-friendly motorcycle media, apparel guides, and so much more. The conference is also designed to offer up unique and inspiring stories, insights from female riders, and the ability to communicate with other riders and future riders in real-time.

The Women’s Motorcycle Conference Online is being produced by Alisa Clickenger. “I am humbled that so many female leaders in the powersports industry stepped up right away to join our unprecedented online event,” said Clickenger. “That these busy women are so generous with their time and willing to join with me to inspire and uplift other lady motorcycle riders is exactly why I love what I do and why I keep on doing it. This is what true community is all about.”

To see a full list of presenters and everything that will be included in the conference, visit the website for the event.