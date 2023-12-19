Ducati’s Motocross Team: What We Know and What to Expect

Bologna’s Best have just revealed more details surrounding their incubating Motocross efforts.

Ducati, as we know, has been looking to enter the motocross industry; in their bid for a competitive scoot or two in the dirt, the brand is working on machines set for a January debut , begging the following questions:

A rear view of a Ducati motocross motorcycle. Media provided by Ducati.

Who will be riding motocross power for Ducati?

According to Ducati’s recent press release, the talents readying to swing a leg over Ducati dirt include:

Antonio Cairoli. Media provided by Ducati. Antonio Cairoli – “Eight-time Italian Champion and winner of the Motocross of Nations 2021.”

Alessandro Lupino. Media provided by Ducati. Alessandro Lupino – “[A] nine-time MX World Champion… who has joined Ducati in this adventure in the role of top-level test rider for the new racing programme.”

Both Lupino and Cairoli were at the first portion of Ducati’s “Campioni in Festa,” a party dedicated to Team Red domination on the competitive circuit that took place four days ago, including triumphs in MotoGP, WorldSBK and WorldSSP (via Ducati).

There, up on the podium alongside the pair of MX newbies were moto greats like “Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team), Domenicali, Dall’Igna, and all the key people of Ducati Corse’s successes.”

Ducati’s motocross efforts having a ball of a time on the trail. Media provided by Ducati.

When will Ducati reveal their motocross machines?

We’re told that the machines will have an official debut somewhere in the date ranges of January 21- 23, at the second edition of Ducati’s big “Campioni in Pista” festival.

This follow-up series will be staged in Madonna di Campiglio (Italy), where Red motocross action will debut alongside Ducati’s Lenovo Team and Aruba.it Racing.

A rear view of a Ducati motocross motorcycle. Media provided by Ducati.

Where will Ducati’s motocross machines ride?

The 2024 Italian Motocross Championship is where Ducati’s MX machines are beelined, and we can’t wait to see how Cairoli and Lupino get along!

Are you excited to see what Ducati’s motocross team looks like?