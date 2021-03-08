Ducati’s Brand New 2021 Monster And Monster Plus Are In Production

A New Monster Grown In The Lab

2021 is a big year for Ducati, the Italian motorcycle manufacturer has tons of new stuff coming down the pipes, including a completely redesigned Monster and new ‘Monster Plus’. Although we’ve seen the new Multistrada already in production at the Borgo Panigale factory, it’s now the new Monster’s turn. The 2021 Ducati Monster and Monster Plus are now in production and on the way to being available to the public.

To celebrate the first model coming off of the production line, Ducati invited some of their esteemed MotoGP riders (Ena Bastianini, Pecco Bagnaia, and Luca Marini) to bear witness to the special event as documented in the video below.

Why should we care about a new motorcycle coming off of the production line? Why don’t we celebrate the first of every model from every OEM coming off of the production line?

Well, for starters, the Monster family is Ducati’s most coveted asset. It is their best-selling, and oldest line of bikes that they still manufacture to this day. Taking that into account, and the fact that this bike has seen a complete rebuild from the ground up for the 2021 model year, it definitely holds some weight when it comes to celebration rights.

The new Monster revolves around the new 937cc Testastretta engine that boasts an ample 111 ponies and 69 lb-ft of torque. For more information about these two new models, check out our model overviews for both the 2021 Monster and 2021 Monster Plus.