Ducati: The Free-For-All Party of the Decade!

Ducati’s making sure that their successes in MotoGP And WSBK are celebrated in proper form…which means a home-based party, Bologna-style.

Best part of all? The party’s open to anybody that wishes to attend!

The event’s in three days, and will be held from 8pm-10:30pm in Bologna’s ‘Piazza Maggiore’ “for all dedicated Ducatisti” (via RideApart).

Ducati’s successes mean a big party for the big night December 15th! Media sourced from RideApart.

Highlights include the participation of Guido Meda (the voice of MotoGP in Italy) for the interviewing of key Team Red members like Francesco ‘Pecc’ Bagnaia, Alvaro Bautista, Luigi ‘Gigi’ Dall’Igna, Paolo Ciabatti, Davide Tardozzi, and Serafino Foti.

This all comes amongst the lineup of entertainers, food and music, comes an announcement that Ducati has “prepared a surprise for the most passionate Ducatisti, which will be unveiled directly from the stage in Piazza Maggiore.”

Ducati’s CEO, Domenicali. Media sourced from RideApart.

…Ducati has just completed their World Premiere for 2023, so we’re not so sure it’ll be a bike…but there’s no doubt that whatever it is, it will be a commemoration of the brand’s ongoing Triumphs.

“After the double victory in the MotoGP and Superbike championships, we could only celebrate in style with an event open to all fans. Campioni in Piazza² will be above all a moment of celebration and sharing,” enthuses Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali in the report.

“The decision to hold the event in Bologna came very naturally, this is the city where Ducati was born and the link with the local area is a great added value for us.”

A hefty ‘congratulazioni’ from team WebBikeWorld!

Ducati celebrating their successes in WorldSBK! Media sourced from WorldSBK.

