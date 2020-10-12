Ducati Reveals the 1100 Dark Pro Scrambler

Another Scrambler

There’s no shortage of Scrambler models in Ducati’s lineup. The company sells a whole slew of them. Now there’s another, the 1100 Dark Pro.

This scrambler has the same matte black and silver livery that was introduced in the Scrambler Icon Dark in 2020. The 1100 Darp Pro slots in as the first in the 1100 Pro line. Note that this isn’t the entry to the 1100 bike. There are others, but this is the entry to the 1100 Pro bikes. Ducati is really super sub-segmenting now.

The bike gets round black mirrors, the 1,079cc Desmodromic L-twin, USD front forks, Kayaba mono-shock rear, and 10-spoke alloy wheels. The electronic suit of technology available on other 1100 Scramblers is here as well, including traction control, three different ride modes, and cornering ABS.

This bike is the Ducati 1100 that is the no-frills machine. It’s the bike that I could see a lot of customizers turning to when they want to start a killer build.

My only real question with this is, how many more Scramblers will Ducati build? Does it really do the brand good to have a whole long list of Scramblers available? I count nine on the company’s website at this point. That seems like a lot. I do hope it works out for them, and to be fair, this looks like a fantastic motorcycle. the price is €12,740 ($15,049 USD).