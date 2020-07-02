Ducati Introduces White and Red Livery for the Panigale V2

Flipping the Script

The new Panigale V2 debuted with a monochromatic Rosso Ducati, but now Ducati has revealed a new livery for the bike. The new color scheme is called White Rosso. The White Rosso livery features Star White Silk color as its main color. The white is the primary color here, and it does a good job of accentuating the geometrical shapes of the Panigale V2.

The secondary color for the bike is a Rosso Ducati (red). That secondary color helps further showcase the details of the bike. The red showcases the bikes aerodynamic elements well and makes the bike look very interesting. You can spot features of the bike that you don’t notice in the red color scheme.

“The new livery, so white, is very beautiful and different from the usual. Despite being a street bike, it surprised me how much speed it can have when cornering. It is a fun, very stable, and very sincere bike that allows you to go fast, safely, without becoming tired, while having a very strong and decisive character and personality,” said Pramac Racing Team, Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia.

The Panigale V2 in White Rosso livery will be available in U.S. Ducati dealerships starting in August 2020. So, you can contact your local Ducati dealership or just go in to check it out.