Ducati Closes Until 25th of March Due to Coronavirus

Reorganizing Production Lines

Things are getting serious with Coronavirus now. Several brands have shut down facilities, races have been canceled, and now Ducati has announced it will shut its production facilities until March 25 for about a week to implement safety measures. The company noted that all support services will remain in action. The company also noted that any visits to the museum, factory, and training lab are suspended until April 5.

The company’s CEO Claudio Domenicali addressed the concerns and said, “I am proud of how the people of Ducati are facing this difficult moment of health emergency, respecting the directives and following the instructions received.”

The company had already decided to shut down production from the 13th to the 18th, so this extension of the shutdown to the 25th just pushes the date out that it had planned to reopen the production line. The company said it will use this time to ensure that the new safety measures are in accordance with recommendations from authorities. Ducati said its updates are in compliance with a shared protocol that was issued on March 14th.

“We want to reassure Ducatisti and our dealers all over the world: we are organizing ourselves to be ready for the restart and, even in this period of downtime, we will not fail to provide support,” said Domenicali. It will be interesting to see how this progresses in the coming days and weeks.