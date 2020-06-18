Ducati Begins Production of Superleggera V4

Producing the Dream

Ducati has now started production for the Superleggera V4. The first model came off the production line of the Borgo Panigale plant. Ducati will make 500 units of this limited-production motorcycle. The bike will be the only motorcycle in the world approved for road use with a carbon fiber frame, swingarm, and rims, according to a press release from Ducati.

The person who purchased the Superleggera V4 001/500, the first of the limited-run, will be invited to Borgo Panigale for the delivery of the motorcycle. All owners of the bike will be invited to test ride the Panigale V4 R of the SBK World Championship and the chance to purchase access to the “MotoGP Experience” and ride the Desmosedici GP.

Not long ago, I reported that the bike was ready for production, but now Ducati is actually building these insane machines. These bikes are the pinnacle of the Ducati Panigale lineup. The motorcycles are shipped in a custom-made crate to the customers. The customers will also receive a sculptural reproduction of the Superleggera V4 in 1:10 scale that is personalized with the individual motorcycle number.

It’s exciting to see Ducati putting these out so soon after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted its facilities. It’s a sure sign that Ducati is back to business.