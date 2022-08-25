Dream Giveaway: Win a Brand-New Indian FTR Championship Edition Motorcycle!

Today we bring you an opportunity to donate to a great cause, with the massive perk of being entered in a sweepstake to win a limited edition bike.

This ain’t any ol’ bike, either…

Say hello to Indian’s FTR Championship Edition Street Bike – one of a limited-run 400 units that were punted out around March of this year.

Celebrating Indian’s fifth back-to-back victory, Dream Giveaway’s latest swoon-worthy addition to the podium is the latest 2022 FTR, slapped with a butt-load of carbon fiber and special-edition paint.

The top-notch details go all the way down to the championship badge at the tank bezel, with other accoutrements (titanium Akrapovič Exhaust and fully adjustable front forks and piggyback shock) dressing Indian’s 203cc v-twin heart capable of 120hp @ 8250rpm and 88.5ft-lb of torque @ 6000rpm.

All in all, a beauty of a beast to own – and you’d be doing the following charities a favor by signing up for the fun:

4KIDS Inc.

“redefining foster care in our community, one child at a time.”

Honour Flight® of West Central Florida

“Our mission is to recognize American Veterans for their sacrifice and service by flying them FREE OF CHARGE to Washington, D.C. to visit and reflect at the memorials dedicated in their honor.”

Mothers Against Drunk Driving®️ (MADD)

“…focused on one goal: ending impaired driving for good.”

National Guard Educational Foundation (NGEF)

“The purpose of NGEF is to achieve an awareness of the rich heritage and continuing contributions of the National Guard of the United States through a rich programmatic portfolio.”

Smile Network

“Since 2003, Smile Network has performed thousands of surgeries in 13 countries on five continents. Our staff, volunteers, donors and supporters are passionate about giving their time, talent and resources to help improve the lives of others across the globe.”

Victory Junction

“Victory Junction is a medically safe, yet exhilarating camp, that challenges children who have a serious medical condition to try things they never imagined possible.”

Eager to sign up?

Here are the prices of the tickets. The more you snatch, the bigger the bonus – and hey, it’s not every day that DG pays the prize taxes if you’re the winner, just saying:

1 Ticket – $3.00

5 Tickets – $10.00

20 Tickets – $25.00 + 20 Tickets

28 Tickets – $35.00 + 28 Bonus Tickets

40 Tickets – $50.00 + 40 Bonus Tickets

65 Tickets – $75.00 + 65 Bonus Tickets

100 Tickets – $100.00 + 100 Bonus Tickets

230 Tickets – $200.00 + 230 Bonus Tickets

360 Tickets – $300.00 + 360 Bonus Tickets

500 Tickets – $400.00 + 500 Bonus Tickets

650 Tickets – $500.00 + 650 Bonus Tickets

1000 Tickets – $750.00 + 1000 Bonus Tickets

1350 Tickets – $1,000.00 + 1350 Bonus Tickets

2050 Tickets – $1,500.00 + 2050 Bonus Tickets

3500 Tickets – $2,500.00 + 3500 Bonus Tickets

7200 Tickets – $5.000.00 + 7200 Bonus Tickets

Let us know if you tossed in a coin or two – we love hearing from you, and adore supporting the beautiful causes of charities around the world.

Let us know if you tossed in a coin or two – we love hearing from you, and adore supporting the beautiful causes of charities around the world.

Be sure to head over to the sweepstake herself to check out the finer details of the event