Do This, Not That: 5 Alternatives to Illegal Motorcycle Mods

So you purchased a new bike or you’re an experienced rider that’s looking to make some changes to your ride.

Modifications are part of the fun and journey of motorcycle ownership, but depending on the jurisdiction, certain mods are illegal whether it’s due to safety concerns or legal requirements such as regulatory compliance; the two often go hand in hand.

Looking at motorcycle accident statistics, here are some crazy highlights according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Motorcyclists are:

28 times more likely than passenger car occupants to die in a crash per vehicle mile traveled.

5 times more likely to be injured over the same distance traveled.

Motorcyclists account for over 380,000 deaths each year around the world, a high percentage of these deaths occurring in the United States.

91 percent of all individuals killed in motorcycle accidents are men

According to motorcycle accident injury claims experts such as The Doan Law Firm, 75% of motorcycle accidents in the USA involve collisions with passenger cars or trucks.

These are sobering stats that implicate all riders on the road, and some of these can be exacerbated by illegal mods. We’re not here to dissuade you from modifying your bike, but here are 5 alternative mods that you might want to consider before you chop up your bike’s frame and prioritize aesthetics over functionality.

Sometimes you can have the best of both worlds.

Don’t Remove Side Mirrors / Do Customize Mirrors

Credit: CarTestSoftware

Some riders want to mimic a race motorcycle look and decide to remove their mirrors. Bad call.

Sure, it looks great and lends itself to a minimalistic look, but it’s outright illegal in a lot of states. Not only that, you’re removing a piece of equipment that allows you to be informed of other motorists on the road.

Don’t do it.

Credit: Rizoma

Instead, you can opt to get aftermarket mirrors that suit your style such as winglet mirrors. Rizoma has a set called “Stealth” and these mirrors are sleek and specifically designed to minimize visual impact (i.e., look like you don’t have mirrors) while still maintaining the functionality of a mirror, albeit to a much lesser degree. Even with aftermarket products, you’ll want to be mindful of mirror placement.

While side mirrors should not be treated like a fashion statement and are tools to prevent you from constantly looking over your shoulder, it’s still a better idea than having no mirrors on your bike.

Don’t Add LED Underglow / Do Add Helmet LEDs

Credit: XKGlow

Did you grow up in the 80’s with an undying passion for Tron that has persisted into adulthood? You’re not alone.

Whether you love or hate LEDs, riders love to add them to their bikes. They look cool, are relatively easy to add, have a low-power draw, and get you a ton of attention. What’s not to love?

The wrong kind of attention, that is. You’ll stand out to cops which is the opposite of what you want.

Additionally, most states have laws against adding LEDs, especially if they’re the same color used by law enforcement. States such as Iowa don’t allow anything other than white while Illinois only prohibits red LEDs. Even if you follow the rules, there’s no guarantee the cop that pulls you over knows the law either. Double boo.

Credit: LightMode

If you’re really keen on doing something with LEDs, you can look at helmet LED kits. Helmet lights According to It’s Better On The Road, they’re legal in most states. Companies such as LightMode make some dope kits that allow you to customize and turn your lid using an RGB LED strip.

The only caveat here is that in many states, you can’t use blue/red as aforementioned but also prohibit the use of flashing and strobe LEDs.

Do your due diligence if this is a mod you want to go for.

Don’t Hide License Plates / Do Tidy Up Your Tail (Or Get A Vanity Plate)

Credit: Reddit

If you think hiding or blocking your license plate is slick, think again. You’re going to get in massive trouble from coppers. Some riders do this outright or will try to subtly relocate their license plate to make it harder to read.

Credit: CJMPH / YouTube

Instead of painting a huge target on your back that says “I may as well not ride with a license plate,” consider doing something else like doing a tail tidy-up with a fender eliminator kit or a dopeass vanity plate.

Both allow you to showcase your style and you’re not likely to be pulled over for being a complete doofus.

Don’t Get Loud Pipes / Do Tune and Remap

rear view of classical motorcycle pair of exhaust chrome pipes selective focus

Credit: The Globe and Mail

Do loud pipes actually save lives? We don’t think so. Some riders (not that we’re looking at you, cruiser folks) think that having an exhaust that blows our your eardrums is the idea of a good time and worse yet, others believe that having loud or straight pipes actually improve performance (AKA butt dyno).

Not only are you risking a ticket for illegal noise levels, it’s on the same level as fart cans on a Honda Civic. Not great. Don’t be the guy who needs to announce his presence to everyone.

Credit: Motorcyclist

Instead, take your hard-earned cash and go for fuel mapping or an ECU tune instead.

Yes, retuning will likely void your warranty (doesn’t matter if it’s run out anyway) but more importantly, having a professional tuner work on your bike can yield benefits and improve performance such as power and throttle response. They can also minimize the risk of engine damage and ensure that adjustments are within the parameters and operating limits of the bike.

Don’t Make Frame Alterations / Do Add Custom Fairings

Credit: Devitt Insurance

Ah, frame alterations. You’ve taken a bike that didn’t need repair and cut it up in the name of modification. These include chopping up the front or rear to give it a bobber look or have extended front forks, extending swingarms, stretching the frame, the list goes on.

However, this impacts the structural integrity and may not be in compliance with state regulations. It’ll also change the handling characteristics of the bike, both of which can be illegal and unsafe for the rider.

Credit: Monster Fairings

Instead, we encourage riders (especially sport bike enthusiasts) who want some aesthetic flair to consider adding something like a custom fairing kit instead. It might sound like we’re just telling you to add some decals, but there are actually some great-looking kits out there. Custom fairings can completely change the look of your bike through unique designs without the hassle of fabrication work.