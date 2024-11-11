wBW Jim Pruner Guest Appearance on The Phil Experience Podcast

Phil Spence aka MotoBeemer giving his BMW GSA a rest from carrying him down dirt trails in SD.

Two weeks ago I spent 2 wonderful hours as a guest on The Phil Experience Video Podcast with Phil Spence (aka @MotoBeemer on Instagram) talking about riding adventures I’ve done, and insight gained about helmet/riding gear safety certifications.

Click the link below to watch the podcast on YouTube.

We also verbally contemplated what common link is found in the psyche of all motorcycle riders that makes riding so attractive, even addictive. The flow of the conversation was relaxed and natural, eventually wrapping up with some thoughts on why and when someday we all must decide when our riding adventures must come to an end.

Yeah, it got a little deep but in a good way.

Talking Ain’t Easy

I apologize for the mental block I experienced during the discussion that caused me to repeatedly refer to the JIS helmet standard as the JIC standard. What can I say? If I was perfect wBW couldn’t afford me?

I’m used to being able to go back and correct typos in printed content but it’s impossible to do on a podcast.

Phil “MotoBeemer” Spence

Phil and I laughed during his video podcast.

Denver based Phil Spence self-describes as a “Digital media creator, video podcaster, motorcycle traveler and boxed wine connoisseur” on his YouTube profile. He is all of those things and also a gear reviewer in his own right.

Phil has the gift of the gab and does a great job coaxing guests to open up about their knowledge/experience on his now only one year old video podcast show. It’s not “just a podcast” where someone slaps a microphone down on a table and begins rambling and ranting about their favorite color or what funny thing their cat did that day.

Speaking as a gear geek, I was glued to the chat Phil had with Pete Day the co-founder of Mosko Moto as he expounded on the challenges involved with riding gear design and safety certification factors.

Video Changes Everything

Phil Spence’s YouTube Channel Banner

Having a friendly demeanor is great and all but Phil prioritizes the video and audio quality more seriously than many podcasters do. If you watch his other work you’ll see that even outside the studio (like in Africa) his content is top shelf.

I can confirm how monumentally difficult clear and concise video out in the wild is to shoot. My rudimentary videos on the wBW YouTube channel prove this to be true. We can all agree watching a video with garbled audio or poor image quality is torture even if the topic and information is what we are craving.

Phil riding across the African landscape. Photo credit: Eric Stumpf / @nite4niteproductions.

I think Phil’s commitment to quality meshes well with the spirit of webBikeWorld’s detailed and authentic reviews. Keep your eye on this guy, he’s only going to become more and more popular going forward.

– Jim