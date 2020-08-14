Delfast Expands Lineup With the Cross Dirt

An E-Bike for the Dirt

I’ve written about Delfast’s electric bikes before. These bikes come out of Ukraine and pretend to be electric bicycles, but they’re really far more like a small electric motorcycle. The stats are impressive and they look well-made. Now the company is expanding its lineup with the Delfast Cross Dirt.

This new bike will be designed for dirt duties. There are two batteries to choose from—Standard or Advanced—and they offer different ranges. The Standard battery will get you up to 120 km (about 75 miles) of range. The Advanced will get you up to 280 km (about 174 miles) of range, according to a press release the company sent me.

Both batteries can charge quickly. It takes two hours to get to 70 percent capacity and four hours to get to 100 percent capacity. The maximum speed for this new dirt-focused bike is 80 km or about 50 mph. Delfast lists the motor to be rated at “main power 3000W, starting power 5000W.” The entire bike weighs under 160 pounds no matter what battery you get, and if you get the Standard battery, the bike only weighs 121 pounds.

Overall, this looks like a killer bike. The bike has a price tag of $3,999. It comes with a lifetime warranty on the frame and a two-year warranty on the other parts of the bike.