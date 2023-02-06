Debunked: Honda’s Hawk 11 is Staying in Japan

Don’t believe the rumors, folks.

As of today, we’ve gotten our hands on patent applications filed by Intellectual Property India – and they’re pointing to the fact that Honda’s Hawk 11 isn’t *yet* being debuted to global markets.

Here’s a link to the official document, and take a look below at the pertinent bit in question:

A patent application design filed publicly in the IP India Patent and Design Journal on Dec 9 of 2022, showing Honda’s Hawk 11 with applicable country set for Japan. Media sourced from the IP India Patent and Design Journal.

While the patent application shows a design filed publicly in the IP India Patent and Design Journal on Dec 9 of 2022, notice of the Hawk 11 still shows the relevant country to be set for “Japan.”

So why isn’t the Hawk 11 coming to EU and Western markets?

Part of that decision might have something to do with the insane, 1,082cc parallel-twin piece of bonkers that shows off 100bhp @ 7,500rpm and 104 Nm of yank @ 6,250rpm; she’s not Euro5-compliant, and many consider Euro5 to be the global standard for bikes released to market (via CaroleCash).

A view of Honda’s Hawk 11, which is currently only available in Japan. Media sourced from MotoNews World.

Currently, coverage from ZigWheels also pays homage to the Hawk 11’s use of her supersport sibling CB1000R as a foundation, the NT1100’s swingarm, and 17-inch wheels – all sporting the neo-retro aesthetic we’ve been hooked on from day one.

