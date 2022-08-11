Dearly Departed: Ward Robinson, Founder of Iconic Unadilla MX, Passes

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of a founding father of the American motocross industry.

Being partially responsible for bringing motocross as a genre into the U.S., Ward Robinson is also known for his contribution to building one of the world’s most famous Unadilla MX motocross track in New Berlin, New York.

Ward Robinson in the earlier years. Media sourced from ProMotocross.

It’s the very same bit of track that, today, hosts AMA Pro Motocross offerings like ‘the US Motocross Nationals, and JDay Off-Road Series, as well as the MX Rewind vintage racing weekend, and a series of amateur events.’ (via the Undilla MX’s website).

Ward Robinson and wife, Peg Robinson. Media sourced from ProMotocross.

“The passing of Ward Robinson is a big loss for everyone—he was the face of Unadilla,” says Hannah, a multi-time AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross Champion in a press release from promotocross.com.

“First time I met him he was at the ’76 Trans-AMA, and he was out there on a tractor. He had no idea who I was, nor did I know who he was, but over the years we got to be pretty good friends.”

“I really enjoyed visiting the area and working with him and his family and of course Unadilla was my absolute favorite motocross track – it was a man’s track – and I loved it more than any other track in the world.”

“That’s why I made sure the ’89 USGP at Unadilla was my very last race.”

Robinson passed at 85 years young on Monday morning, August 8, 2022, after a long illness. He is survived by his children (Jill Robinson and Greg and Linda Robinson), his grandchildren (Alex and Nick Robinson), as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and the rest of his family.

It is our honor to celebrate Ward's legacy.