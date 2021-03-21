Deals We Love This Week: Up 50% Off Closeout Helmets

New Helmets Added to Closeouts

Riding season is here and you should be out getting as many miles under your belt as possible. If you’re still wearing the same old stinky helmet from last year, it’s time to upgrade, and there are some seriously good deals on motorcycle helmets out there right now.

Let’s take a look at some of the helmets that were recently added to Revzilla’s list of closeouts. These helmets are marked down considerably. To see my top picks, keep scrolling. To see all of the helmets currently on closeout, click here.

LS2 Challenger GT Helmet

Regular Price: $299.98, Sale Price: $149.99 (50% Off)

The LS2 Challenger GT is a motorcycle helmet that offers quite a lot for the money. You get a helmet that has a fiberglass composite shell, multi-density EPS, a Pinlock-ready face shield, an inner drop-down sun visor, removable and washable interior liner, removable chin curtain, breath deflector, laser-cut cheek pads, and DOT and ECE certification. The helmet is currently offered at 50 percent off, which will save you $150.

Speed and Strength SS5100 Solid Speed Helmet

Regular Price: $289.95, Sale Price: $144.98 (50% Off)

The Speed & Strength SS5100 is a race-inspired full-face motorcycle helmet. It’s not a top-of-the-line helmet, but it is really a good helmet for the money. You get some really nice features in a helmet designed to keep you safe and comfortable, including a rear integrated spoiler, seven vents throughout the helmet, a dual-density EPS, removable moisture-wicking interior liner, washable liner, and DOT approval. The helmet is currently 50 percent off, which means you’ll savle about $145.

BILT Techno 2.0 Sena Bluetooth Helmet

Regular Price: $299.99, Sale Price: $239.99 (20% Off)

The Bilt Techno 2.0 Sena Helmet brings a helmet with a built-in Bluetooth communicator to the table for less. If you want a smart helmet but don’t want to pay for it, this is the option for you. The helmet features a SENA DWO-5 Bluetooth v3.0 system with up to eight hours of talk time and seven days of standby time, providing access to your smartphone and its apps. The helmet itself features a thermoplastic shell, drop-down inner sun visor, airflow vents, fully-removable lining, and DOT approval. At 20 percent off, you’ll save about $60.

Sena Cavalry Helmet

Regular Price: $349.00, Sale Price: $174.50 (50% Off)

If you like the idea of a built-in Bluetooth communication unit, but you want a half helmet, the Sena Cavalry is the choice for you. This helmet features a classic half-helmet deisgn that’s low profile, and it has a built-in Sena communicator with 4.1 Bluetooth technology. You can use the intercomm feature or connect to your phone for calls, music, navigation, and more. Offering hours of talk time and days of standby time, this helmet is a great option for anyone who whats to feel the wind on their face but stay connected. At 50 percent off, it’s a steal, too. You’ll save $175.

6D ATS-1 Helmet

Regular Price: $749.95, Sale Price: $499.95 (33% Off)

The 6D ATS-1 Helmet is a seriously high-dollar helmet for a reason. It has a 3K carbon fiber shell, advanced airflow venting system, aerodynamic design, neckroll, integrated speaker pockets, Pinlock face shield, internal breath guard, removable and washable comfort liner, EPS-lined chin bar, removable chin curtain, and DOT and ECE approval. The helmet is currently 33 percent off, which means you’ll save $250.