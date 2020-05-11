Deals We Love This Week: Retro and Classic-Styled Helmets at Huge Discounts

Fantastic Closeout Deals

I try to do a roundup of the best gear deals out there every week. This week the deals that caught my eye were the retro helmets out there that offer cool classic style and modern materials and construction at a notable percentage off.

While not every retro helmet is marked down, you’ll notice that a long list of them is on Revzilla. I’ve included five of my favorites that have 40 percent off or more. Some are even over 50 percent off. These are helmets that are top-quality lids, but Revzilla is trying to move these out either because there is new product coming in, or there are just a few sizes left. Check out my picks below, and think about heading over to Revzilla to check out all of the deals on helmets.

Biltwell Gringo Helmet

Regular Price: $159.95, Sale Price: $79.99 (50% Off)

The Biltwell Gringo helmet is about as simple as a full-face helmet can come. It lacks a face shield, meaning you’ll need to either get some good glasses or get yourself a snap-on shield. Just because it’s simple doesn’t mean this lid is poor quality. It features an injection-molded ABS outer shell with a hand-painted finish. There’s also an EPS layer, hand-sewn removable brushed Lycra liner with diamond-stiched quilting, BioFoam in the chin area, a D-ring chin strap retention system and rubber accenting around the eye-port and bottom of the helmet. At 50 percent off, you’ll currently save about $80. For that price, this is a good helmet.

Bell Moto-3 Helmet

Regular Price: $289.95, Sale Price: $129.99 (55% Off)

I’m a fan of the Bell Moto 3. It provides retro enduro style with modern construction, and it’s a good option for street or dual-sport riders. The helmet features a fiberglass composite shell, three shell sizes and four EPS sizes make for one of the better fits out there. The helmet also has an EPS-lined chin bar and a removable and washable terry cloth liner. You can also attach a five-snap visor. At 55 percent off, you’ll save around $160 on this DOT and ECE approved lid.

AGV X70 Trofeo Helmet

Regular Price: $229.95, Sale Price: $99.99 (57% Off)

The AGV X70 Trofeo Helmet is AGV’s old-school, open face lid with modern construction. The helmet has the company’s ACF (Advanced Composite Fiber) fiberglass shell that comes in three sizes, an interior constructed from eco-leather and smooth fabric with an embossed logo. There’s also a removable and washable interior and a double D-ring retention system on the chin strap. It’s offered at 57 percent off right now, which means you’ll save $130, which is a heck of a deal.

Bell Eliminator Outlaw Helmet

Regular Price: $399.95, Sale Price: $199.99 (50% Off)

The graphic package on the Bell Eliminator Outlaw Helmet makes this otherwise retro-inspired lid look more modern, I think. It’s still what I’d consider a classic helmet, but I think it’s a darn good one. The helmet features a fiberglass composite shell, three shell sizes, five EPS sizes, a clear ProVision dual-pane visor, anti-bacterial liner, contoured cheek pads, recessed speaker pockets, it’s eyeglass compatible, has a magnefusion strap keeper, and an optional peak visor (sold separately). It’s DOT and ECE approved, and right now it’s sold at 50 percent off, which means you’ll save around $200.

AGV X3000 Super AGV Helmet

Regular Price: $449.95, Sale Price: $249.95 (44% Off)

Another helmet I’m a fan of is the AGV X3000, especially if you’re looking for a good full-face, retro-inspired helmet. This helmet offers AGV’s ACF fiberglass outer shell that comes in three sizes. It also has visor venting with channels for airflow, a premium interior made of leather and suede fabric that’s removable and washable, and a double D-ring retention system. At 44 percent off, you’ll save around $200.