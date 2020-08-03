Deals We Love This Week: New Markdowns on Gear Up to 50%

Get Some Killer Markdowns

There are plenty of deals right now, but Revzilla recently marked down some different gear recently and shot out an email about it. Some of the gear looked pretty good. Some of it didn’t, so I found a few other pieces of gear with killer discounts and thought I’d round them all up here below.

It’s a bit of a random grouping of gear, but the numbers here are pretty good. So, take a look at the options below. If you don’t see anything that you like, then maybe check out all of the gear in the recent sales section of the website.

Dainese Carbon Long D1 Gloves

Regular Price: $179.95, Sale Price: $134.95 (25% Off)

The Dainese Carbon Long D1 Gloves feature sheepskin leather, soft inserts, silicone print on the fingertips for grip, pre-curved fingers, elasticated inserts, goatskin reinforcement, Amica suede super soft palm, composite inserts in carbon fiber on the knuckles, polyurethane insert on the joints of the fingers and palm, and distortion control on the pinky finger. The gloves come with a 25 percent discount right now, which will save you about $45.

Alpinestars Celer Gloves

Regular Price: $99.95, Sale Price: $59.99 (40% Off)

The Alpinestars Celer Gloves are a good pair of short cuff gloves that you should consider if you’re looking for something that will provide good protection and comfort in a sport-ready design. The gloves feature full-grain goat leather. There’s a leather palm with EVA foam reinforcements, leather and suede reinforcements on the side of the hand, PU knuckle protection, polymer flex insert around the knuckles, a back of the hand protector, ergonomic TPR sliders, a touchscreen compatible fingertip, and perforations for airflow.

Alpinestars Tech Air Street Vest

Regular Price: $1,149.95, Sale Price: $799.95 (30% Off)

An advanced airbag vest, the Alpinestars Tech Air Street Vest offers PC compatible software, a fully enclosed airbag control unit, one gyroscope and one accelerometer, one additional accelerometer on each shoulder, and a lithium-ion battery that provides 25 hours of use. The airbag vest fits under any jacket and provides an airbag that inflates in 25 milliseconds and remains fully inflated for five seconds.

REV’IT! Blake Air Jacket

Regular Price: $499.99, Sale Price: $249.99 (50% Off)

The REAX Superfly Mesh Gloves offers Monaco performance cowhide, 3D Air Mesh, PWR wax 500D, polyester knit, a detachable thermal liner, Seeflex Level 2 CE protection at shoulders and elbows, room for a back protector, race fit, and ventilation at the chest, back, and sleeves. There are also multiple pockets and waist adjustment. The jacket is offered with a 50 percent discount at the moment, which will save you about $250.

Leatt GPX 5.5 Enduro Jacket

Regular Price: $299.99, Sale Price: $209.99 (30% Off)

Last but certainly not least is the Leatt GPX 5.5 Enduro Jacket. The jacket features a lightweight and durable and water-resistant shell with Spandura stretch panels, pre-curved arms that zip off, large zippered ventilation panels, an internal hydration pocket with a bladder suspension system for up to three liters, a tailored cut for off-road riding, and Brush Guard fabric protection over the elbows. In total, there are nine pockets on this jacket. There’s also a collar that works with or without a neck brace. Right now this jacket is sold at 30 percent off, which will save you $90.