Deals We Love This Week: Memorial Day Gear Deals Bring 50% or More Off Select Items

Get Some Excellent Deals Today

Revzilla has been discounting older gear for a while now, and that has meant great deals in the past couple of weeks, but on Memorial Day, the company has a long list of fantastic deals. Select items are 50 percent or more off of their original MSRP. That means you can score some great deal at a low price.

There’s tons of gear on sale right now. I wanted to focus on items that had at least a discount of 50 percent. With that in mind, you can see my selection below, or you can head over to Revzilla and check out all of the items on sale and marked down considerably.

First Manufacturing Top Performer Jacket

Regular Price: $289.99, Sale Price: $144.99 (50% Off)

The First Manufacturing Top Performer Jacket in brown is a great choice for anyone looking for a leather jacket. It features an American cut, single snap mandarin collar, padded shoulder detail, vented chest pockets, zippers on the sleeves, padded elbow and kidney areas, two inner pockets, grommet vents under the arms, and a full-sleeve removable liner. At 50 percent off, you’ll save about $165.

Trackside Optima Gear Bag

Regular Price: $99.99, Sale Price: $39.99 (60% Off)

If you need a good go-bag for your dirtbike or track bike gear and tools, then the Trackside Optima Gear Bag is for you. Made of 1200D Ballistic reinforced material with all YKK zippers, the bag is built tough. It has a shoulder strap and grab handles on either end. It’s easy to load into any truck or trailer, and with 60 percent off right now, you’re looking at saving $60.

Arai XC-W Gold Wing Helmet

Regular Price: $679.95, Sale Price: $339.99 (50% Off)

There are few open face helmets as good as the Arai XC-W Gold Wing helmet. Focused on protection and comfort, the XC-W Gold Wing isn’t exactly handsome, but it has a good shape when it comes to aerodynamics, an adjustable peak, a similar cheek pad design to full-face helmets, speaker pockets, side cowl exhausts, TDF-3 front vents with DDL-4 exhaust vents for airflow and a vented neck roll. Overall, a top-quality lid. Right now you can get it 50 percent off. I know it’s not for everyone, but saving $339 is no joke.

Scorpion Bixby Gloves

Regular Price: $79.95, Sale Price: $39.95 (50% Off)

A good pair of gloves is a must-have for every motorcyclist, and if you can find some on sale, you might as well. The Scorpion Bixby gloves are a classic all-goatskin-leather pair of gloves that feature padding on the back of the hand and palm, leather overlay on the grip area, accordion stretch panels at the wrist and fingers, hook and loop closure at the wrist, reinforcement on the palm and touchscreen compatible fingertips. Not a bad combo, especially at 50 percent off, which kicks $40 off the price.

Sena Cavalry Helmet

Regular Price: $$174.50, Sale Price: $349.00 (50% Off)

Of all the Sena connected helmets, the Cavalry is my least favorite, but that’s mostly due to the fact that I’m not a huge half helmet fan. With that said, if you want a Bluetooth integrated helmet, then this is a great way to get a cheap one, especially right now. The Cavalry features a fiberglass composite shell, D-ring retention system, and DOT certification. The comm system is Bluetooth 4.2 with a hands-free profile, advanced audio distribution profile, advanced noise control, wind noise reduction, and the intercom system supports up to four riders. It and all of the components come pre-installed. At 50 percent off, you’re saving about $175.