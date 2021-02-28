Deals We Love This Week: LS2 Helmets Up to 50% Off

Get a Killer LS2 Helmet for Less

LS2 makes some really great helmets. Some of them are quite pricey while others are considerably less so. No matter what the original price is, right now a fair number of LS2 helmets are for sale at Revzilla. Some are marked down by as much as 55 percent, which means you can save several hundred dollars right now.

If you want to see all of the LS2 helmet deals right now available at Revzilla, then click here. If you want to see what I think are the best deals, then you should keep scrolling.

LS2 Challenger GT Helmet

Regular Price: $299.98, Sale Price: $149.99 (50% Off)

The LS2 Challenger GT Helmet is one of those helmets that you shouldn’t overlook, especially now that it’s marked down by 50 percent, which will save you $150. The helmet features an HPFC shell that comes in three sizes, a long oval head shape, multi-density EPS, Pinlock ready visor, inner drop-down sun visor, removable and washable comfort liner, chin curtain, breath deflector, and quick-release metal security plate.

LS2 Xtra Carbon Helmet

Regular Price: $399.98, Sale Price: $199.99 (50% Off)

I’ve had the LS2 Extra Carbon Helmet in deals roundups before. This is a killer carbon helmet with retro styling that is currently marked down quite a bit. The helmet features a 100 percent carbon fiber shell, short and long peak visors, removable and washable moisture-wicking liner, and DOT and ECE approval. Right now it’s 50 percent off, which means you’ll save an impressive $200 if you buy it.

LS2 Subverter Blade Helmet

Regular Price: $299.98, Sale Price: $149.99 (50% Off)

Designed for off-road racing, the LS2 Subverter Blade Helmet is a high-performance motocross helmet that comes with some impressive specs. The helmet features an intermediate oval head shape, in-mold technology for rotational energies, Kinetic Polymer Alloy shell, emergency-release cheek pads, huge eye-port that makes way for goggles, and 35 separate ventilation channels. The helmet is DOT and ECE rated. It’s currently 50 percent off, meaning you’ll save $150.

LS2 Citation Carbon Helmet

Regular Price: $399.98, Sale Price: $199.99 (50% Off)

Another good street helmet from LS2 is the Citation Carbon Helmet. This helmet takes the Citation design and adds a carbon fiber shell to the equation. The helmet also comes with channeled ventilation, Fog Figher System, inner drop-down sun shield, removable and washable comfort liner, breath deflector, multi-density EPS, neck roll, emergency-release cheek pads, and DOT certification. The helmet is currently 50 percent off, which means you’ll save $200.

LS2 Stream Axis Helmet

Regular Price: $129.98, Sale Price: $103.98 (20% Off)

The LS2 FF328 Steam Axis Helmet is another great option from LS2 that’s currently on sale right now. The helmet has the HPTT (thermoplastic) shell, channeled EPS, Fog Fighter System, Pinlock ready face shield, inner drop-down sun shield, removable and washable comfort liner, breath deflector, top and chin vents with an exhaust port in the back, quick release metal security plate, cheek pads with laser cut foam, neck roll, and DOT and ECE approval. The helmet is 20 percent off right now, which means you’ll save $27.