Deals We Love This Week: Leather Jackets Up to 54% Off

Leather Up for Less

If you haven’t got a good leather jacket yet, then you really need to get one for your next ride, and right now might be the perfect time for you to do it.

Right now Revzilla has some fantastic discounts on jackets of all sorts, but I noticed that the company has some really great offerings on leather motorcycle jackets at the moment. I’ve pulled my favorites below, but if you’re after the entire list, you can check it out here. Otherwise, keep scrolling.

Icon 1000 Retrograde Jacket

Regular Price: $650.00, Sale Price: $385.95 (40% Off)

The Icon 1000 Retrograde Jacket features the company’s Attack fit. It’s made of 1.1mm to 1.3 mm leather and it has D3O impact protection in the shoulders, elbows, and back. There’s also a removable SatinCore vest liner, tactical black oxide zippers, articulated paneling, laser perforated venting, a numbered identification plaque, and alloy shoulder plates. This jacket is currently 40 percent off, which means you will save around $260.

REV’IT! Lane Jacket

Regular Price: $749.99, Sale Price: $449.99 (40% Off)

The Rev’It! Lane Jacket is another great jacket, but with a twist. The leather is dyed dark green, giving it a bit of a different look overall. Other than that, it’s a fairly conventional, stylish motorcycle jacket. The jacket features an American cut, a detachable interior liner, SeeSmart CE Level 1 protection in the shoulders, and a space for a back protector that’s sold separately. There’s also connections to pants, adjustment straps, and various pockets. At 40 percent off, you’ll save around $300.

Street & Steel Richmond Jacket

Regular Price: $349.99, Sale Price: $159.97 (54% Off)

The Street & Steel Richmond Jacket is another great leather jacket for you to check out. If you’re looking to not spend much money, it’s an excellent option. The jacket features a brushed cotton liner, removable CE armor in the shoulders and elbows, a removable dual-density spine protector, expansion zippers at the waist, loops for pants attachment, and a designated goggles pocket. At 54 percent off, you’ll save around $190.

Spidi Evorider Perforated Leather Jacket

Regular Price: $559.90, Sale Price: $268.00 (52% Off)

If you’re looking for a good leather sportbike jacket, then the Evorider Perforated Leather Jacket from Spidi is it. This jacket feature a strong leather construction, Force Tech inserts in the elbows, space for a back protector, Warrior external sliders on shoulders, room for a chest protector, room for a thermal liner, adjustment at the waist, and a snap system for connecting to pants. Revzilla only has a 52, but it’s at a heavily discounted 52 percent off, which will save you $291.

Sedici Aria Jacket

Regular Price: $249.99, Sale Price: $129.97 (48% Off)

Last but not least, we have the Sedici Aria Jacket. This jacket features high-tensile mesh construction with several leather panels throughout the jacket. It’s not 100 percent leather, but it’s a great compromise. There’s also stretch panels, 1200D fabric panels, a mesh liner, a quilted inner liner, pre-curved sleeves, waist adjustment, and CE armor in the elbows and shoulders. There’s also a memory foam back protector. At 48 percent off, you’ll save around $120.