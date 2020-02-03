Deals We Love This Week: Klim Gear up to 50% Off Thanks to Sales and Closeouts

One of the Best Brands Out There for Less

Klim is one of those brands that makes seriously good gear. You generally get what you pay for with motorcycle gear, and Klim’s stuff is no different. That means it’s usually pretty pricey. Well, if you had your eyes set on some Klim gear but couldn’t stomach the price tag, then I have some good news for you. The company’s gear is up to 50 percent off right now at Revzilla.

Of course, no everything is marked down that much, but I’m surprised how much is into the 30 to 40 percent off range. I’ve pulled together a list of the best options below, but you can check out all of the Klim gear discounts by clicking here.

Klim Torrent Gore-Tex Over Pants

Regular Price: $399.99-$419.99, Sale Price: $229.99-$249.99 (43% Off)

Do you need some full-weather pants that also provide impact coverage for any tour or commute? The Kilm Torrent Gore-Tex Over Pants were designed specifically for this reason. They do it all and better than most other options out there. These pants feature Gore-Tex main body construction with nylon overlays. There’s plenty of ventilation, too and you get D30 VEO hip and knee armor pockets, too. These babies are marked down 43 percent. Yes, please.

Klim Aggressor 2.0 Pants

Regular Price: $59.99, Sale Price: $30.00 (50% Off)

Base layers are super important if you’re out there riding for long periods of time. The right layering can make all the difference and these Klim Aggressor 2.0 Pants are a fantastic lower base layer. The gridded base design traps heat with out being bulky. They’re made of 96 percent polyester and 4 percent Spandex. Moisture-wicking and anti-microbial, too. There’s just a lot to love here, and at 50 percent off, what more could you ask for?

Klim Adventure Rally Air Jacket

Regular Price: $1,299.99-$1,349.99, Sale Price: $899.99 (31% Off)

The Klim Adventure Rally Air Jacket is designed to offer great ventilation in hot temperatures. It’s also packed full of features, storage compartments, D30 level 2 armor, and made of heavy Kevlar mesh. It is a jacket designed for extreme riding, and if you’re a big ADV guy, this might be the perfect jacket for you. Revzilla has slashed prices on this jacket by 31 percent.

Klim Adventure Rally Air Pants

Regular Price: $899.99-$919.99, Sale Price: $629.99 (30% Off)

If you’re going to get the jacket above, you might as well get the pants that go along with it. These pants do everything the jacket does for your upper body but for your lower half. They’re made of heavy-duty Kevlar, there are plenty of vents, there’s D30 armor where it needs to be, and there’s plenty of pockets and ventilation. With a nearly equal to the jacket 30 percent off, you’re looking at a lovely combo.

Klim Dakar Pro Gloves

Regular Price: $69.99, Sale Price: $39.99 (43% Off)

The Klim Dakar Pro Gloves are a good, highly-durable leather off-road glove that’s ready for aggressive off-road riders. There’s leather on the palm and perforated leather in ventilation zones. On the back of the hand, there’s Poron ERD padding on the knuckles, fingers, and wrist. There’s also 3M Scotchlite reflective material on the fingers. These are a really good deal at 43 percent off.